Double Barrel Tacos opened in December, boasting an innovative menu theme — while the menu definitely does include tacos, you’ll be deciding on a Jail Bird, Ammo, A Red Rider, or maybe some Gun Oil (without giving it away, that short list from the menu includes chips and queso, two kinds of tacos with trimmings, and tortilla soup.)
The owners, Ray and Lindsey Blanchard, are building on a creative theme. Like many of us, and for varied reasons, Ray and Lindsey were drawn to the Montrose area. Ray’s dad is in this area, and that led to a deep appreciation of our scope of both outdoor and indoor activities, and a quality of life that includes the natural beauty around us.
Another creative specialty? The cocktail menu is innovative and “technical”; Ray uses “technical” to reflect a precise measurement ensuring a tasty, and always consistent, cocktail. The credit for this menu goes to his manager Nate, also an accomplished mixologist.
Double Barrel’s success this year is growing — almost 200 tacos on a typical day. While talking with Ray, I noted both first-timers and repeat customers coming in — with the first-timers telling their server they “loved” their meal.
And more food excitement is coming! Under Ray’s ownership as well, it’s now time to welcome the new restaurant next door. Main & Vine restaurant opened Wednesday, May 19, featuring “classy comfort” foods (with creativity as well). A soft semi-private launch on Mother’s Day successfully kicked off this opening, and you’ll see both traditional and newer foods on this menu. Also featured is a great outdoor patio, as we move into the summer months.
Main & Vine also includes an intentional focus on smaller vineyards as part of the wine selection — embracing the traditional while introducing the new. Events can be hosted here, if you’ve got a celebration in the making.
Challenges? How about realizing the beer cooler doesn’t work, and apparently hasn’t in more than two years? No matter — Ray and his chefs, John Vandergrift and Sean Quenga (in addition to local experience, their backdrop also includes France, North Carolina and Texas) are moving forward successfully.
What’s worth knowing about these two new places? They’re new eclectic dining for you.
Double Barrel Taco Co. is located at 345 E. Main St., Montrose, and Main & Vine is right next door.
