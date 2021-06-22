Cauliflower is the hottest new food trend — appealing to many dietary types. Cauliflower is high in fiber, while being a non-starchy complex carbohydrate. In fact, one cup of contains one-sixth the amount of carbohydrates found in rice or pasta. One-sixth! Cauliflower is a rich source of folate, vitamin K, and vitamin C; is low in sugar; and very versatile,
Cauliflower is being innovated into low-carb rice, tortillas, tacos, pretzels, and pizza crust — and other classic dishes and snacks. One can even make cauliflower into yummy cholesterol-free, animal-friendly steak. Stay tuned, and maybe I’ll share my secret recipe for cauliflower steaks!
How about making some cauliflower wings? Whether you like your wings spicy or sweet, this recipe will work for you! These yummy cauli wings can be made gluten-free too, simply sub rice flour for the regular flour. These wings go fast and they’re baked, not fried, in a simple and easy batter. The trick here is a triple-bake — once in a hot oven, then flip the wings and bake again in the hot oven.
Thrice bake when the wings have been tossed with your sauce of choice. Serve with celery sticks, vegan ranch, and a side salad. Let me know what you think about this recipe, by emailing.
Vegan Cauliflower Wings
Ingredients
1 head of cauliflower, cut into bite-sized pieces
2 cups of white flour (or gluten-free rice flour)
1 Tbsp seasoning of choice (I like Spike seasoning)
1 ½ cups of water
Vegetable oil
2 cups Teriyaki OR BBQ sauce
OR
For buffalo sauce – melt 1 cup vegan butter into 1 cup Frank’s wing sauce
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Use the vegetable oil to grease two large baking sheets. In a large mixing bowl, add the flour and seasoning, stir well. Add the water and stir with a fork until you have a fairly thick batter.
One at time, dip the cauliflower pieces into the batter, and place on the well-greased baking sheets. Don’t worry if the batter drips off and around the wings, it should still set. Place the baking sheets with the battered cauliflower wings into the oven for 10 minutes.
Remove baking sheets from the oven and carefully, using clean hands or a fork, flip the wings. Place baking sheets back in the oven for an additional 10 minutes. Remove the baking sheets and use a spatula to loosen the wings off. Pour sauce into a large mixing bowl and add the wings. Toss to coat.
Place wings back on baking sheets for one more 10-minute round. This recipe can be doubled or tripled. Now you are all set for a veggie-packed animal-friendly wing night.
