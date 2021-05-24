Have you ever heard of pho (pronunciation ‘fuh’) soup? Soup is my favorite food group, and pho is a delicious, versatile, cheap, and easy meal.Pho is traditionally a Vietnamese dish and goes back to the 13th century. Pho is a dish loved by both the rich and poor, with subtle flavor.
It’s traditionally served in the both the northern and southern regions of Vietnam. The main difference is the southern version has more fixings, but purists love the simplicity of the northern version. Pho, in America today, is a modern soup evolved from a simple noodle dish to a beautifully balanced creation.
To make pho, one needs an excellent soup base, and I recommend Ocean’s Halo Pho Broth, which can be found in most supermarkets. One of the ingredients for the soup are cooked rice noodles, take care not to overcook them. Don’t stress, just drop the dried rice noodles into a pot of almost-boiling hot water for three minutes then drain for optimal texture. Pho toppings are optional, and include fresh torn basil leaves, mung bean sprouts, lemon or lime wedges, jalapeno slices, tofu cubes, teaspoons of chili paste, dabs of hoisin sauce, or even a splash of soy sauce. Try toasted sesame oil, or spicy chili oil, make it your own creatio.! As far as veggies go, make this a time to clean out the refrigerator, almost any vegetable will be suitable. I have used carrots, celery, onions, leeks, dark leafy greens, bell peppers, asparagus, green cabbage, bok choy, and other non-starchy veggies.
Vegan Vegetable Pho SoupIngredients:
3 cups of non-starchy veggies such as carrots, celery, greens, etc, diced into similar sized pieces
1 32 oz container of Ocean’s Halo Pho Broth
OR 4 cups of veggie broth
1-2 oz fresh basil
1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
1 lime, sliced into 1/8ths
3 oz fresh sprouts
1 8 oz package of rice noodles, cooked according recipe below
Vegetable oil
Optional ingredients:
Tofu, drained and cubed
Chili paste, also known as sriracha
Hoisin sauce
Soy sauce
Chili sesame oil
Toasted sesame oil
Directions
Add two tablespoons of vegetable oil to a large pot and heat on medium heat until the oil is hot. One can check this by flicking a drop of water into the pot, if it sizzles then the oil is ready. Add the diced raw vegetables and sauté uncovered for six minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the pho or veggie broth and bring to a boil, add the optional cubed tofu here. Turn the heat down, and then simmer uncovered for ten minutes.
Get a large plate or small platter out and arrange the toppings – thinly sliced jalapeno, sprouts, lime wedges, and basil. Bring out any of the optional ingredients — chili paste, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, chili oil, and/or toasted sesame oil. Using tongs or a spaghetti fork, scoop up cooked noodles and put one serving in your favorite deep bowl. Top with a ladleful of the broth, veggies and tofu if using; then add whatever toppings your heart desires. Try starting with a tablespoon each of the sauce and oil toppings.
Leah Okeson writes from Montrose.
