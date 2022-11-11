Gary Franks

Gary Franks

Despite a hurricane-like wind at their backs on the issues, the Republican Party, with the exception of Florida, failed to create a red wave. The midterm elections were a splendid example of democracy working properly, however.

When I heard the Democrats’ closing message that the “world was coming to an end” and “our Democracy was in jeopardy,” I thought they were giving hyperbole a bad name. In fact, I thought that the only threat on Election Day was the political careers of Democrat politicians. I was wrong.



