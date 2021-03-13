Forest Service's Speas set to retire

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announced the retirement of Clay Speas, Renewable Resources Staff Officer after 34 years of federal service and nearly 19 years assigned to the GMUG, effective April 10, 2021.
Speas’ illustrious career with the USDA Forest Service began in 1988 on the Medicine Bow National Forest in Wyoming as a Fisheries biologist. While on the Medicine Bow, he completed the first Colorado River cutthroat trout management plan that was widely used for years to guide cutthroat management and restoration efforts on the Forest.
In 1995, Speas and his family moved west to Oregon to be the Forest Fisheries biologist on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. In 2002, Speas transferred to the GMUG as the forest fisheries biologist and was later promoted to the forest biologist. He served in this position until 2018 when he transitioned as the renewable resource staff officer overseeing timber, range, watershed, wildlife and fish, ecology and timber sale administration.
Speas’ professional career highlights include helping write a grant providing 10 years of funding to implement forest restoration efforts on the Uncompahgre Plateau.
He led the effort to prepare a forest wide environmental impact statement entitled Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Sudden Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) to address impacts of spruce beetles and aspen mortality over eight to 12 years in 2013.
This unique project brought forest users and scientists from Colorado State University, Rocky Mountain Research Station and Western State University to help guide implementation and monitor outcomes of treatments.
Through 2021, almost 17,000 acres have been treated producing approximately 25,000 truckloads of logs in support of local economies. In 2020, principles developed in SBEADMR were applied to another decision to treat thousands of acres of lodgepole pine that are now vulnerable to a Mountain Pine beetle outbreak discovered in Taylor Canyon on the Gunnison Ranger District.
Speas will be remembered fondly by his co-workers who described him as humble, genuinely funny, hard-working and an exceptional leader.
“Clay’s knowledge and experience are irreplaceable, the GMUG will miss him greatly,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “His passion for collaboration and building partnerships led to the creation of SBEADMR, it’s a great legacy.”
In retirement, Speas plans to travel with his wife Jan, build furniture and spoil his four grandkids.
