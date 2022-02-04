As we explore things that unite us in these times of division, there is no topic that seems more germane than forgiveness. There is a dearth of forgiveness in our land. Generational sins are dredged up as a reason to punish descendants. In many instances, the targets of these attacks had nothing to do with the sin nor did their ancestors.
Youthful indiscretions are resurrected decades after the fact to disqualify people from public service who have led exemplary adult lives. Careless, often inadvertent use, of hurtful language is turned into a cause celebre to pummel the object of someone’s wrath. Stupid social media messages can destroy employment opportunities and lead to lifelong harassment.
Sin is the transgression of the universal God’s standards of right and wrong resident in the hearts of all mankind. (Romans 2:15) It is real and is ignored at great peril. However, maintaining a catalog of sins can be horribly destructive. The Apostle Paul declared that “love keeps no record of wrongs.” (1 Corinthians 13:5) Paul exhorts us to live in a constant atmosphere of selfless love for all those we touch. We are to be kind and patient without arrogance, resentment or irritability. Love is forbearing, long-suffering, and hopeful (1 Corinthians 13:4-7) The harsh monologues so common today are the polar opposite of the Pauline ideal. They are unkind, impatient and arrogant.
There is really only one way to de-escalate this atmosphere of condemnation: the way of forgiveness. As Jesus was dying on a Roman cross, He prayed, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34) The spectators were not seeking forgiveness or apologizing, but Jesus, in His unspeakable suffering, had compassion on their ignorance. He did not call down judgment on them, rather He prayed that their understanding might increase. The first Christian martyr, Stephen, followed in his Master’s footsteps. As he was being stoned to death, his dying gasp was a cry was “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.” (Acts 7:60)
In his novel, The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles paints a tender scene, where an elderly nun gives words of life to an 8 year old orphan. She says, “In your time you shall do wrong to others and others shall do wrong to you. And these opposing wrongs will become your chains. The wrongs you have done unto others will be bound to you in the form of guilt, and the wrongs that others have done unto you in the form of indignation.
The teachings of Jesus Christ our Savior are there to free you from both. To free you from your guilt through atonement and from your indignation through forgiveness. Only once you have freed yourself from both of these chains may you begin to live your life with love in your heart and serenity in your step.”
Forgiveness frees the forgiver from the corrosive bitterness that makes the forgiver a double victim. He has suffered an injustice and now carries the heavy weight of indignation. Resentment makes your life miserable and keeps you looking backward on your wounds instead of moving on to make a bright future.
Booker T. Washington, born in slavery in Virginia, became a respected educator and orator. At an 1896 Vassar College commencement address, he stated “ We (African-Americans) are a patient, humble people. We can afford to work and wait. There is plenty in this country for us to do. Away up in the atmosphere of goodness, forbearance, patience, long-suffering, and forgiveness the workers are not many or overcrowded.
If others would be little, we can be great. If others would be mean, we can be good. If others would push us down we can help push them up. Character, not circumstances, makes the man.” Washington was not advocating denial of the wrongs and injuries of slavery and prejudice. He was urging that his people must rise above those circumstances and overcome the wrongs with the strength of their hard work and good character.
Forgiveness does not take a wrongdoer off the hook. It merely takes him off our hook, where he is a burden, and places him on God’s hook. There will be accountability to holy God for wrongs done. He alone has the wisdom to deal with these issues fairly and completely. He has promised to do so. Will our forgiveness perpetuate the wrong? No, confronted with noble forbearance in the face of injustice, the perpetrator may become ashamed of his conduct and reconsider his actions.
He is far more likely to defend his actions if he is faced with an angry tirade from us. Will you take the risk with me to forgive those who have wronged us both to free ourselves and to call those people to repentance, redemption, and restoration?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.