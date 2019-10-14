Harold “Hal” Emick III, a veteran and former Veterans of Foreign Wars post commader, died Sunday, along with his companion, Sharon A. Lunsford, in a crash on Transfer Road.
Emick, 66, of Olathe, and Lunsford, 65, of Pearland Texas, were pronounced dead at the scene, after a passerby reportedly discovered their Jeep upside down off the road at about 10:47 a.m. Sunday.
Cause and manner of death are pending autopsies.
The crash is under investigation by the Montrose County Coroner’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
“He was a dang good man,” Emick’s friend and fellow veteran Whit Bailey said Monday. “I don’t know who going to fight for the veterans now, because he was always fighting for the veterans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.