Four generations of women in Tina Wilson’s family have been nurses, so the retired nurse knows as well as anyone what it means to be in the profession– and she knows that it’s worth celebrating.
That’s why the group she started with her family, Nurses 4 Nursing, provides a free celebration for nurses and the people that love them each year around the time of International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12 this year.
Wilson is expecting the first big turnout for the event, which is going on 13 years, since the Covid pandemic hit, bringing nurses into the spotlight and demanding a great deal from the profession.
“It’s all about celebrating the nursing profession,” she said. “During COVID they said 'They’re heroes,' but we've known that for a long time.”
Last year’s celebration was poorly attended, according to Wilson, but this year she believes over 200 nurses and loved ones will show up– and anyone in the nursing profession is welcome to drop by.
“I’m hoping we run out of everything,” she said.
The free event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast. Wilson said there will be door prices, a taco bar, a cash bar and live music.
The organization will also give out three $500 scholarships to students in nursing programs. Wilson said these awards are given every year, and can go to students just beginning their nursing education or to nurses furthering their education.
Wilson said the money goes directly to the recipients, but they must be actively enrolled in a nursing program.
“It's a very noble career choice and it gives you a lot of options,” she said. “because you can go anywhere and work as a nurse and feel good about it.”
