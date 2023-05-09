Four generations of women in Tina Wilson’s family have been nurses, so the retired nurse knows as well as anyone what it means to be in the profession– and she knows that it’s worth celebrating. 

That’s why the group she started with her family, Nurses 4 Nursing, provides a free celebration for nurses and the people that love them each year around the time of International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12 this year.



