1 dead, 1 in custody in Sherwood Drive homicide

A man died in suspicious circumstances early Monday, Jan. 23.
At about 2:23 a.m., the Montrose Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Sherwood Drive for a reported disturbance. There, at or near a simple brick-sided home on the quiet street, they found an unresponsive man. Despite life-saving measures, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene, Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox said.
Because of the freshness of the investigation, police are not saying how the man died, or whether a weapon was involved or recovered.
The man’s identity was pending notification of next of kin. A message left for the Montrose County coroner was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
Another man was arrested at the scene without incident, Cox also said. His name was not immediately released.
Cox and Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall stressed that there is no ongoing threat to public safety known at this time.
“The main thing is, there is no danger to the public,” Cox said.
Those heading down Sherwood Drive Monday encountered a police vehicle barricade midway down the street, where crime scene tape hung from a home. Investigators in crime scene gear could be seen entering the property.
“It’s unfortunate. It’s always terrible when we have one,” the police command staff said.
More information is expected as the investigation proceeds.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone