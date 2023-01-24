1 dead, 1 in custody in Sherwood Drive homicide

Investigators work the scene of a reported homicide on Sherwood Drive Monday, Jan. 23. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

A man died in suspicious circumstances early Monday, Jan. 23.

At about 2:23 a.m., the Montrose Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Sherwood Drive for a reported disturbance. There, at or near a simple brick-sided home on the quiet street, they found an unresponsive man. Despite life-saving measures, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene, Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

