One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Delta County.
The deceased reportedly was involved in a short vehicle pursuit near the 29000 block of Colorado 92, near Hotchkiss, Friday morning. The person was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave, per policy.
Sheriff Mark Taylor requested the 7th Judicial Critical Incident Team to investigate, which is also standard procedure when there is use of force on an officer’s part. Taylor and his agency remained on scene Friday evening.
A press release about the incident was received after 5 p.m. Friday. Further information is pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.