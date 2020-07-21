The 10th annual San Juan Mining and Reclamation Conference will take place online with local, state, national and international guests.

The conference is set for Sept. 21 - 24 and is an interactive mix of networking happy hours, short presentations, and expert panels (1.5 to 3 hours daily over four days) bringing key stakeholders together to advance the science and policy of mining and mine lands remediation, as it relates to reducing non-point source pollution and addressing water quality impairments.

Organized by Mountain Studies Institute, Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, San Miguel Watershed Coalition, and Headwaters Alliance.

Cost: $55 per person (scholarships and sponsorships with benefits available).

Click for more information and registration details.

Contact: Kelly Northcutt, kelly@mountainstudies.org, 970-387-5161.

