The 10th annual San Juan Mining and Reclamation Conference will take place online with local, state, national and international guests.
The conference is set for Sept. 21 - 24 and is an interactive mix of networking happy hours, short presentations, and expert panels (1.5 to 3 hours daily over four days) bringing key stakeholders together to advance the science and policy of mining and mine lands remediation, as it relates to reducing non-point source pollution and addressing water quality impairments.
Organized by Mountain Studies Institute, Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, San Miguel Watershed Coalition, and Headwaters Alliance.
Cost: $55 per person (scholarships and sponsorships with benefits available).
Contact: Kelly Northcutt, kelly@mountainstudies.org, 970-387-5161.
