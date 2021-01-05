Staff Report
The juvenile suspected of fatally shooting Karmen Keefhauver has been formally charged with second-degree murder.
Keefhavuer was shot at her Montrose County home on Dec. 19, 2020. Someone at the residence reportedly called for help and when sheriff’s deputies and paramedics arrived, they found Keefhauver, 62, wounded. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed the circumstances of the shooting or a possible motive.
The juvenile, 11, was not identified. The youth was charged by a petition in delinquency Dec. 31, the District Attorney’s Office said in a press release Tuesday, which was sent after the Montrose Daily Press’ inquiries Monday. The charge is a class-2 felony.
