Two young people are dead and two were injured in an early morning crash Oct. 12.
Names of the victims — a 17-year-old girl from Delta and an 18-year-old Paonia man — had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.
Suspected high speeds and possible alcohol or marijuana use were being considered as contributing factors in the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.
According to the CSP, a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse carrying four young adults and one minor was traveling at a high rate of speed down Colorado 133 north of Hotchkiss at about 3 a.m., when it went off the road and rolled down a steep bank.
The driver, an 18-year-old Paonia man whose name was not released, had first lost control of the vehicle and it traveled into the highway’s southbound lane, where it rotated back into the northbound lane, then off the east edge of the road into a dirt pullout.
The uneven terrain sent the car into a roll. It hit a barbed wire fence before traveling down a steep slope to Jay Creek, where it came to rest on the east bank about 111 feet down.
Two other young men, both 18, were passengers, as was the 17-year-old girl. None was wearing a seat belt and they were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled, per the CSP’s initial investigation.
One of them landed in the creek, a second on its bank, while the third landed along the steep embankment.
The two fatality victims died at the scene. The car’s other male passenger, also from Paonia, was reported with severe injuries.
The driver reportedly sustained moderate injuries. The CSP said he apparently remained in the car as it rolled; his seat belt use was unknown.
Troopers reported finding a marijuana bong and a vape pen in the debris field of the crash. Their investigation is not complete.
“It’s a tragic accident,” said Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor, whose agency assisted the state patrol. “Anytime kids like that are involved, it makes it that much worse.”
