Two young men are in critical condition after their SUV crashed into a home, fully entering its living room, in the 500 block of Spring Creek Road early Wednesday, April 5.
Police said the driver, 20, was found pinned inside the Mazda SUV. His passenger, 21, was thrown from the vehicle. Both were unresponsive and flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where they were in critical condition, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“The crash was very severe,” he said. “Thankfully, no one in the residence was hurt or injured, but the vehicle had fully crashed into to the living room of the residence.”
Police were called out at about 3 a.m. With assistance from the Colorado State Patrol, they preliminarily determined the SUV had been westbound on West Main Street and entered the intersection at Chipeta Road when the driver lost control, smashing into the home.
Hall said alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
