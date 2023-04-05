Two young men are in critical condition after their SUV crashed into a home, fully entering its living room, in the 500 block of Spring Creek Road early Wednesday, April 5.

Police said the driver, 20, was found pinned inside the Mazda SUV. His passenger, 21, was thrown from the vehicle. Both were unresponsive and flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where they were in critical condition, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?