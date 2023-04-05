A crash late April 4 took out the wall of this home on Spring Creek Road. Crews directed traffic at the Spring Creek/Chipeta intersection the morning of April 5, while the homeowner and her family cleared debris. The crash sent the driver of the vehicle and his passenger to the hospital with severe injuries. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Traffic stacks up from West Main approaching the Spring Creek/Chipeta intersection the morning of April 5, as cleanup occurs at a home where an SUV crashed through the wall late April 4. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Two young men were reported in critical condition after their SUV crashed into a home, fully entering its living room, in the 500 block of Spring Creek Road late Tuesday, April 4.
The SUV reportedly struck a light or power pole and took out a fence before ending up in the living room — about right where the homeowner would have been sitting, had she not already gone to bed, her grandson said at the scene Wednesday morning. He said she was shaken, but not injured.
Police said the driver, 20, was found pinned inside the Mazda SUV. His passenger, 21, was thrown from the vehicle. Both were unresponsive at the scene and were flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where they were last reported in critical condition, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“The crash was very severe,” he said. “Thankfully, no one in the residence was hurt or injured, but the vehicle had fully crashed into to the living room of the residence.”
The crash occurred at about 11:15 p.m., with responders from the MPD, Colorado State Patrol and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office remaining on scene into the early hours of Wednesday. With assistance from the CSP, police preliminarily determined the SUV had been westbound on West Main Street and entered the intersection at Chipeta Road when the driver lost control and smashed into the home.
Hall said alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash. Citations are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Wednesday morning, crews directed heavy traffic at Spring Creek/West Main and Chipeta while the homeowner and her family cleared out the debris into a waiting refuse trailer. Her grandson said the woman has lived in the home for 60 years and that people driving too fast at the corner is a persistent problem.
This article has been updated with additional information, including the time of crash.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
