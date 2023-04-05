Two young men were reported in critical condition after their SUV crashed into a home, fully entering its living room, in the 500 block of Spring Creek Road late Tuesday, April 4.

The SUV reportedly struck a light or power pole and took out a fence before ending up in the living room — about right where the homeowner would have been sitting, had she not already gone to bed, her grandson said at the scene Wednesday morning. He said she was shaken, but not injured.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

