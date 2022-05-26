Two juveniles are suspected of phoning in a school threat that put Montrose High School on lockdown — and the community on edge — in February.
On Feb. 2, the two children allegedly called the school, pretending to be a parent and said a child had gone to the high school with a weapon. Police agencies and the Montrose County School District’s responded quickly, implementing the School Threat Assessment process with partnering agencies.
The process of checking all locations on campus to ensure student and staff safety took hours.
No weapon was found.
Montrose Police Department Detectives Mark Trimble and Russell Maranto aggressively tracked leads, securing multiple court orders for production of cell phone records from carriers, Chief Blaine Hall said. They then analyzed the data, which led to the two young suspects, he said.
“Our detectives did a great job,” Hall said.
Hall said the youths made the call from the Gunnison area and are being referred for charges of false reporting of explosives, weapons or harmful substances, a class-6 felony, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of false reporting of an emergency to authorities and interference with the staff, faculty or students of an educational institution.
The February incident response was resource-heavy and resource-consuming.
“That was a huge law enforcement community effort. We had agencies all around us respond to that. We were within that school in 47 seconds,” Hall said.
Commander Tim Cox was first in the building, he said, followed in short order by others.
“We stabilized it as much as we could have, not knowing yet what was going on inside,” Hall said.
Outside the campus, worried parents and community members gathered, along with evacuated students. Inside the school, others took shelter in their classrooms; some of them reported holding their classroom doors shut, while others took hold of fire extinguishers to use if they needed to defend themselves.
“Anytime anyone threatens our schools, we will take it seriously and we will track down those responsible,” said MCSD Executive Director of Operations James Pavlich, in a provided statement. “We keep each other safe by remaining vigilant and speaking up when we have concerns.”
Since the Feb. 2 incident, mass-shootings have taken place nationwide.
The most recent school shooting was on Tuesday, May 24, in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students were murdered at Robb Elementary, along with two teachers. The 18-year-old gunman was killed.
Published reports said that before going to the school, he shot and wounded his grandmother, then drove her truck near the school, where he crashed it. A school resource officer “engaged” the man, but he made it inside the building, entered a classroom and began shooting.
The Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday the shooter barricaded himself in the classroom and fired at officers who tried to get into the school, striking some of them.
Officers started breaking windows to help people escape, before being able to force their way into the classroom, where a Border Patrol agent shot and killed the shooter.
The New York Times and others have reported parents and others at the scene wanted police to act more quickly in storming the classroom.
Even though no gun was found at Montrose High on Feb. 2, the phone threat cannot be treated as a prank, Hall said.
“It’s not OK, especially in this day and age. If they end up drawing away law enforcement services from individuals who actually need them, they could be affecting someone’s life as a result, whether that’s police services, dispatch or fire services,” he said.
“All of those things work in conjunction. When those (resources) are tied up in an incident like this, it could potentially kill somebody. It’s wrong.
“Frankly, it’s despicable that someone would do something like this, whatever their age might be.”
The incident also caused severe stress to many parents, students and other community members. Hall said it was even referenced at MHS’ graduation last week, in the context of mental health and stress.
“That’s something those kids will remember their entire lives. It causes so many issues and ripple effects. Our community is still talking about that incident. It’s a horrible thing to do, not just to a school but to an entire community,” said Hall.
“But we got ‘em.”
The school district said residents can take the conclusion of the investigation as proof the threat assessment team and partnership works. The multi-layered process includes routine weekly School Threat Assessment Team meetings which comprehensively review any community, school, and student threat).
MCSD reminds the community that anyone with school security concerns should report information to school officials, law enforcement, or report anonymously through Safe 2 Tell, https://safe2tell.org
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.