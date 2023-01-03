There will not be closure for hundreds of people who learned their deceased loved ones’ bodies were harvested and sold through an eight-year scheme that federal prosecutors on Tuesday described as “heinous” and “dastardly.”

What they did hope for was justice and, at the end of a full-day hearing, they saw Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors’ former operator, Megan Hess, 46, sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for mail fraud.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

