There will not be closure for hundreds of people who learned their deceased loved ones’ bodies were harvested and sold through an eight-year scheme that federal prosecutors on Tuesday described as “heinous” and “dastardly.”
What they did hope for was justice and, at the end of a full-day hearing, they saw Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors’ former operator, Megan Hess, 46, sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for mail fraud.
Hess’ mother and partner in crime Shirley Koch, 69, picked up a 15-year term.
Each sentence was an “upward variance” from federal sentencing guidelines. Each sentence also exceeded what federal prosecutors sought, but fell in line with victims’ demands for the max.
“If we can’t get closure, please give us justice,” said Jeremy Pecot, who had been promised if he donated his deceased grandfather’s brain to Alzheimer’s research, it would be returned for cremation with the man’s body. Instead, like so many who spoke Tuesday, Pecot did not receive back the correct cremains — but he was charged for the cremation.
Hess operated Sunset Mesa and also Donor Services Inc. next door, which was billed as a nontransplant tissue donation bank. But instead of securing appropriate permissions to extract bodies and body parts, Hess offered reduced-rate cremations to supply bodies for medical, experimentation, plastination and similar purposes, then returned ashes from common containers and represented these as specific deceased individuals.
According to statements in court documents and in court Tuesday, Hess falsely represented what she was doing; created paperwork to cover her tracks; forged some consent forms; forged lab reports representing the remains as disease-free — and ingratiated herself to families in furtherance of the scheme.
Koch actually dismembered the bodies and also helped promote the Donor Services Inc. side of the business.
After years of reports to the state and rumors, the FBI raided the businesses (now closed) in 2018. Hess and Koch were indicted in 2020 and pleaded guilty to a single count of mail fraud in July 2022.
Although mail fraud is considered a “white collar crime,” U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello said the federal sentencing guidelines failed to fully capture the enormity of how Hess and Koch harmed families and the community.
She imposed a full 20 years — the maximum allowed under Hess’ plea deal. Arguello also found that although Koch’s involvement was lesser, it was still integral to the scheme, and that Koch knowingly participated.
“I find myself in uncharted waters," Arguello said. The Sunset Mesa case had no truly comparable case and only one, from Michigan, that was even remotely similar, she said, in explaining the multiple purposes sentencing is supposed to serve.
Arguello heeded victims' and prosecutors' demands to have both women immediately taken into custody, finding that Koch and Hess are a risk to themselves, based on information from pre-sentence reports that pointed to suicide attempts or ideation.
In response to the sentences meted out, one of nearly 200 victims who attended proceedings by video Tuesday called out “hell yeah” after court was formally recessed.
The full story will appear in the Thursday print edition of the Montrose Daily Press and online at montrosepress.com
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
