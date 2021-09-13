A field of flags grows on the Montrose County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, Sept. 11, as residents place them to commemorate those who died in terror attacks 20 years ago that day. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now..
1 of 2
With her dad's assistance, Lucy, a young Montrose resident, plants a flag in remembrance of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
A field of flags grows on the Montrose County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, Sept. 11, as residents place them to commemorate those who died in terror attacks 20 years ago that day. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose gathered for a somber remembrance on Sept. 11, to mark 20 years since terror attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives on American soil.
A procession of fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles ushered in the ceremony, along with the placement of a memorial wreath with sat at the foot of the Montrose County Courthouse steps as prayers, proclamations and remembrances were offered by officials.
"It's unfathomable to me that an ideology would lead followers to carry out the carnage on Sept. 11 (2001)," Montrose County Commission Chair Sue Hansen said, as she and Mayor Doug Glaspell prepared to read a joint proclamation. "We are here today to honor those who died senselessly in the attack on the World Trade Center, their families and the first responders that selflessly and exhaustively searched and recovered those who did not survive."
Others spoke of national unity.
"Twenty years ago, we were a somewhat divided nation," said Sen. Don Coram. "On 9/12, we were the United States of America. There was no Republicans, no Democrats. We were Americans. Twenty years later, once again, we're looking at a divided nation and I pray to God that we wake up tomorrow as a United States of America."
After church bells rang out and after a 21-gun salute fired off, attendees and officiants began placing 3,000 flags on the courthouse lawn.
"May they be a worthy remembrance of those who died on that tragic day," Father Robert Monday said, during his opening prayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.