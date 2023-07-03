Fire management officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District plan to conduct the 25 Mesa prescribed burn July 6, depending upon weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.

After the 25 Mesa prescribed burn is completed and if conditions remain favorable, fire managers will then conduct the Sawmill Mesa prescribed burn.



