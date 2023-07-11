3 bodies found in remote campsite

This U.S. Forest Service map shows the Gold Creek Campground, about 7 miles from Ohio City, Gunnison County. From a personal campsite further back in dense timber, authorities recovered three badly decomposed bodies on July 10. (Screenshot)

A hiker made a grim discovery in rural Gunnison County Sunday evening, when he came upon a badly decomposed body in a remote campsite. When sheriff’s investigators responded they found two more deceased individuals, also in an advanced state of decomposition.

The bodies were found 1,000 or more feet from the Gold Creek Campground, in dark timber, tucked far back in the hills, Gunison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said Tuesday, when his agency announced the discovery.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

