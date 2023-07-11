3 bodies found in remote campsite

This U.S. Forest Service map shows the Gold Creek Campground, about 7 miles from Ohio City, Gunnison County. From a personal campsite further back in dense timber, authorities recovered three badly decomposed bodies on July 10. (Screenshot)
A hiker made a grim discovery in rural Gunnison County Sunday evening, when he came upon a badly decomposed body in a remote campsite. When sheriff’s investigators responded they found two more deceased individuals, also in an advanced state of decomposition.
The bodies were found 1,000 or more feet from the Gold Creek Campground, in dark timber, tucked far back in the hills, Gunison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said Tuesday, when his agency announced the discovery.
Autopsies and identifications are pending.
“It does not appear there was trauma to the bodies, other than what looked like mummification, almost. They had been there probably at least throughout the winter,” Murdie said. This past winter, feet of snow fell in the area where the bodies were discovered, he also said.
The trio were not in a developed or formal campground, but in an individual campsite.
The hiker made his report a few minutes before 5 p.m. Sunday. Because the amount of time it takes to reach the Gold Creek area from Gunnison would have left deputies with too little daylight on Sunday, they set out early Monday, and, assisted by U.S. Forest Service law enforcement, confirmed the death that was reported while also finding the other two deceased people.
The three bodies were recovered for autopsies and identification. No names have been released; the sheriff’s office is working to confirm information from the scene and once IDs are established, will notify next of kin. Murdie expects it will take weeks for autopsies to be completed, but is hopeful the victims’ identifications can be confirmed sooner.
The sheriff’s office says there are no known risks to residents or people recreating outdoors in the Gold Creek area.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
