A state program that provides grants for installing community-based electric vehicle charging stations has announced a new $3 million funding cycle with increased grant amounts.
The Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead grant program helps cover the costs of purchasing and installing EV charging stations in workplaces, apartment/condo complexes, government buildings and other sites that offer public or visitor parking.
Most types of qualifying projects are eligible for grants of up to 80 percent of costs. The program is offering up to 90% for installations in income-qualified housing developments, as well as additional incentives for projects in disproportionately impacted communities.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 16, except for workplaces and multi-family housing complexes applying for projects of three or fewer Level 2 stations, which are accepted on an ongoing basis.
Grant application information and materials are available at the website energyoffice.colorado.gov (search for “Charge Ahead”).
Prospective applicants can receive free technical advice and grant support from Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER), which is the Colorado Energy Office’s designated “coach” for 14 counties on the Western Slope. For more information, contact Martín Bonzi at mbonzi@cleaneenrgyeconomy.net.
