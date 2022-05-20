Evacuation orders remain in effect on the Simms Fire, burning 15 miles southwest of Montrose near the Montrose and Ouray County line.
The fire grew by one acre overnight from the last report of 370, however, three structures were reported burned and 10 are threatened, as of a 10:05 a.m. update on Friday, May 20.
Two air tankers, two large helicopters, 10 engines, two water tenders, a dozer, two fire modules and a Type II IA crew are on scene. A Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team is expected to arrive today, May 20.
Although the fire is at 0% containment, crews made good progress last night constructing hand and dozer lines as air tankers and helicopters made suppressant and water drops to slow the fire. More resources on the way. No utilities are affected.
Evacuation orders, issued early evening on May 19, are a radius of 5 miles beyond the point of origin, mostly in Ouray County. The Red Cross was at last report operating an evacuation center at Ridgway Secondary School, 1200 Green St., Ridgway. For updates, visit https://cowyredcrossblog.org/simms-fire/
Those under the evacuation order can contact the fire information line at 970-765-7309 for assistance.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard reported May 19 that it appeared to have begun as a controlled burn, however, he did not say who may have been conducting the burn.
Wind conditions were strong and gusty when the fire was reported. The area was under a red flag warning because of wind.
Today, May 20, a cold front along the I-70 corridor is pushing toward the fire and southwest wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph are possible. Northwesterly winds are also expected, with cloud cover and possible precipitation.
The public must avoid the fire area and heed all emergency closures to assure their own safety, as well as that of fire crews.
Information compiled from U.S. Forest Service news release and previous reporting. Read the initial updates here This is an ongoing story that will be updated as information is obtained. The evacuations on May 19 occurred after the Daily Press’ press deadline for the May 20.
