Audible explosions and shooting flames amid thick black smoke rocked Montrose downtown Wednesday afternoon as the Hartman Brothers medical supply store burned. The fire’s cause was not immediately known.
Five people were taken to Montrose Regional Health and one of them was in critical condition, hospital Marketing Director and spokeswoman Leann Tobin said. Three of the patients were listed in good condition and one was listed in fair condition.
Montrose Fire Protection Chief Tad Rowan said the injured parties appear to have been Hartman Brothers employees; he did not know the exact nature of the injuries.
Firefighters responding to reports of explosions at about 3 p.m. found flames showing at the rear of the the building at 531 E. Main St.
They launched an attack, initially fighting the fire from inside, but as conditions worsened, had to move to the exterior, Rowan said.
He could not confirm whether the explosions people had reported hearing were from oxygen tanks, but said the crews’ focus was to prevent flames from reaching the large oxygen tanks and liquid oxygen in the Hartman Brothers’ back lot.
“It is a known oxygen supply company and there are a number of large oxygen tanks on the exterior,” Rowan said during a press briefing.
The fire was confined to the Hartman building, he said.
Although no other building burned, the fire presented an immediate danger to the public and nearby businesses, which were ordered to evacuate.
The Montrose Police Department and other assisting agencies closed several nearby streets, including sections of North First and Second streets at Park and Main Street down to Uncompahgre Avenue.
Delta-Montrose Electric Association also responded to temporarily disconnect power in the area. Rowan also said natural gas was shut off to the entire block.
As of 5:30 p.m., the blaze was “somewhat” under control, Rowan said.
Crews were expected to remain on scene well into the evening. They were using ladder trucks and working with Delta Fire Protection District to cool off hot spots.
Hartman Brothers has been in operation since 1904, when it opened as a bicycle and novelty shop. It is now Hartman Bros. Home Medical & Mobility Equipment, providing supplies for home-based medical care and has a satellite location in Delta.
Staff members Justin Tubbs, Anna Lynn Winfrey and Katharhynn Heidelberg contributed to this report, with photography assistance from contributor Joseph Harold.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone