Montrose County Road and Bridge is closing 6300 Road between Jay Jay Road and Jade roads for a bridge replacement starting Tuesday, Nov. 24. Please use an alternate route. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last through the end of December depending on the weather.
For more information about Montrose County Road and Bridge Department, visit www.montrosecounty.net/918/Road-and-Bridge-Montrose.
