CASA of the 7th Judicial District received a healthy chunk of change for its latest supportive housing project to benefit youths aging out of the foster system — and it was just one of many area nonprofits to win grants from the El Pomar Foundation.
CASA was awarded $75,000 for its efforts to build housing for young adults, with wraparound services, to prevent them from becoming homeless after leaving the foster care system.
The El Pomar Foundation Trustees in December also made awards for to:
• Delta County Public Library District of Hotchkiss — $5,000 for literacy program;
• Delta Montrose Youth Services, Inc. of Montrose — $5,000 in general operating support;
• End of the Trail Rescue of Olathe — $6,000 for direct care of equines; Sally Beck Fund;
• Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League, Inc.— $5,000 in general operating support; Freda Hambrick Fund;
• Kids’ Pasta Project of Paonia — $2,500 in general operating support;
• Midwestern Colorado Mental Health Center, Inc. of Montrose — $15,000 for Mental Health First Aid and $10,000 for parent-child interaction therapy;
• Seasons Schoolhouse, Inc. of Gunnison — $7,500 for facility renovation;
• Town of Paonia—$5,000 for North Fork Valley Skatepark.
In all, the El Pomar awards total $136,000.
The foundation established its regional partnerships program in 2003. Under this, the foundation’s 11 regional councils recommend grants to support their respective communities.
The Sally Beck Fund supports organizations providing direct care to equines, therapeutic riding programs, equine education programs and equine-related disaster response programs.
The Freda Hambrick Fund supports nonprofit organizations that prevent cruelty to animals, provide direct care and medical assistance, and offer educational programs for the proper care of and attention to animals within the state of Colorado.
