Montrose County School District announced Saturday evening an individual in a Johnson Elementary School class cohort is considered a probable positive for COVID-19. Eighteen students and seven staff members — meeting the definition of close contact — must quarantine from Monday, Oct. 12 to Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The MCSD COVID-19 Response Team determined a fourteen-day cohort quarantine is not necessary at this time as the cohort member awaits PCR test results, though this is subject to change if the district confirms the individual is COVID-19 positive. The quarantine may also be extended if the individual tests positive.
In such a scenario, cohort members affected will receive a free COVID-19 test from Montrose County Public Health.
No other students or staff cohorts are affected at this time, MCSD stated in a press release.
