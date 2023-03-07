A 'coup' for Montrose: Rising star HunterGirl to perform for June veterans benefit

Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans will have a major boost to its efforts to continue a program that helps veterans tell their stories through professionally produced songs.
How big? Rising country star HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski), the runner-up in the 2022 season of “American Idol,” has agreed to perform a benefit concert here in June.
The concert will be part of this year’s Freedom Sings Colorado, a program that pairs individual veterans with award-winning singer/songwriters to have their personal stories set to music. This year, the Freedom Sings songs and performers will open for HunterGirl at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park, starting at 5:30 p.m. June 24.
While June may seem a long way off, Welcome Home’s executive director and board want people to know now, so they will be sure not to miss this special event benefiting local veterans.
“It’s going to be a big night. It’s not every day you can bring that caliber of talent to town,” board president Randy Havens said Friday, March 3.
“We discussed it one day, sitting at dinner in Denver,” said WAHF Executive Director April Heard, who previously struck up a friendship with the Tennessee singer. “She was very excited to do a benefit concert for us. She has a history of military people in her family, so she has a huge hearts for veterans and the military.”
HunterGirl, a staff writer for Freedom Sings USA, previously participated in the Colorado chapter of Freedom Sings in producing songs for veterans, including Heard’s “Secondary PTSD.”
June concert proceeds will help the WAHFV continue locally hosting Freedom Sings sessions, which run about $20,000 - $30,000 per year. What the program does for veterans — some of whom either do not like to discuss their time in the service, or who do not know how — is worth the money, Heard said.
“It’s a non-clinical way of allowing them to be in a setting to talk about their lives, what they’ve experienced, tragedies they have experienced while being in the military. It works as a therapy,” she said.
“It not only helps the veterans who participate, but other people too. We’ve had people come up to us after the concert, just bawling their eyes out and talking about how that’s their story too, and how it helped them realize that.”
Welcome Home is seeking volunteers and business sponsorships to help bring the event to stage. Any interested business should contact Heard at 970-765-2210, as should anyone interested in volunteering for the concert.
General admission tickets are $30. As well, there are limited VIP tickets for $ 50 and limited VIP/meet and greet tickets for $75. For more information about tickets, call the number above.
“We anticipate drawing people from all over the Western Slope, Front Range and Utah,” Havens said, citing HunterGirl’s wide appeal.
The musician has played the likes of Jason Aldean’s Bar, The Listening Room, HonkyTonk Central and Tootsie’s in Nashville.
Her accolades include winning songwriting contests such as Nash Next and the Nashville Songwriter Association International.
She’s been on stage with Old Dominion, Alan Jackson, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Chase Adkins, Sara Evans and the late, great Charlie Daniels. American Idol judge and country star Luke Bryan dubbed HunterGirl the “new age Miranda Lambert” and his favorite female country voice.
“I think it’s a big coup for April and Welcome Home to bring a talent of that caliber,” Havens said. “ … It’s going to be special.”
Those who cannot make the concert, but who would still like to help, can donate to Freedom Sings via the Welcome Home website, www.whafv.org. Be sure to specify the donation is for Freedom Sings.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
