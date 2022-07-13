A&E Briefs: Quilt show, farm and ranch heritage

The Black Canyon Quilt Show is celebrating 25 years!
Come to the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and for just $5 (adults) enjoy more than 150 beautiful quilts, a raffle for “A New Garden” by quilt guild member Gale Smith ($1 per ticket); quilt appraisals by appointment; classes by nationally known, award-winning quilter David Taylor, and shopping at the Black Canyon Boutique. You can even get your scissors/pinking shears sharpened.
Taylor’s classes are on Friday and Saturday. At 2 p.m. Saturday, he presents a lecture and trunk show of his renowned quilts. Admission to this lecture is $15.
Sunday, hourly “bed turnings” will show how quilting has changed over the past 25 years; these are between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
To make an appointment for appraisals of new and antique quilts with Cindy Brick, visit www.blackcayonquiltshow.com for the required form and call Betty at 970-708-2099 to schedule an appointment.
Raffle tickets may also be purchased online in bundles of 10 at the above address.
The show is open from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Sunday.
Celebrate the Old West
Museum of the Mountain West is hosting a two-day festival celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage.
Friday is the first day of Ranch and Farm Heritage Days, from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. at 68169 Miami Road, Montrose (east U.S. 50 and Miami Road).
Enjoy petting zoo, kids’ activities, live music, cash bar, vendors, food and drink, history demonstrations, TinTypes.
Day two is at the same time, with the same activities, and also the Ghost River Band performing between 2 and 5 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone