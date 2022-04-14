A finale and a farewell

We’re concluding our 50th Jubilee Season with a flourish — and a farewell — as we honor long-time VSA Conductor Michael Kern in his last performances with the VSA.
This is truly the end of an era, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to Mike for dedicating over a quarter-century to the organization. He’s grown tremendously as its conductor, and what he’s accomplished and given in service to our regional community is no small thing.
We’ll present two performances of the spring orchestra concert, “Let’s Dance!” on Saturday, April 23 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, April 24 (3 p.m.) at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive.
We thank our regional all-volunteer performing artists who dedicate so much of their time and talent to bring us superb performances throughout the year. The VSA supports musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork valleys.
Our gratitude goes out to all of our audiences, our concert partners, and our many sponsors, underwriters, advertisers, and donors who helped us make the music possible throughout our 50th season, especially after such a difficult couple of years leading up to it.
In addition to the season finale and the celebration of Mike’s contributions, as our 50th season comes to a close, we want to provide a teaser for next season. We’ll continue with our traditional start to the season with our only free concert, Pops in the Park, and this year we’ll take the stage for the first time at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 10. We look forward to seeing a large crowd in this big, beautiful, new space.
There are some exciting and significant changes for the 2022-2023 season: Season 51 will see the orchestra and chorus performing together at four quarterly concerts, and those at the Montrose Pavilion will present both Saturday and Sunday offerings!
So, without further ado, we’re pleased to announce Season 51!
• Pops in the Park: Big Sounds in a Big Space
Saturday, Sept. 10, 5 p.m., Montrose Rotary Amphitheater
Our only free and outdoor concert of the season, our annual Pops concert kicks off season 51. We’ll perform a wide range of popular and traditional music styles sure to please concert-goers of all ages. Bring your own shade and sunscreen, round up your friends, and join in the fun!
• Christmas by Candlelight: A Colorado Christmas
Saturday, Dec.. 4, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., Montrose Pavilion
Celebrate the joyous sounds of the season — Colorado-style. Our holiday concert will ring in the cheer!
These festive and joyful seasonal favorites will warm your heart and help children of all ages start off the season right.
• Young Composers: Be Inspired!
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, 3 p.m., Montrose Pavilion
We will celebrate the beautiful minds and imaginations of music’s child prodigies and young composers. Spanning time to the present, these brilliant artists are some of the most well-known for their contribution to music history — or for the music they’re making right now! Be inspired by these young people who dream big! The concert will feature a premier work from a regional choral student composer.
• Pop Stars & Superheroes
Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m., Montrose Pavilion
It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the VSA Orchestra and Chorus in the final performance of the season! This jam-packed concert teams up some of the most iconic superhero themes of all time, along with pop songs that are the stuff of legend. These songs connect us across oceans and beyond borders, forming links to the past, present, and future. Whether cape or guitar, everyone needs a hero! Join us for a family-friendly concert that’s just plain fun.
To donate and for information, upcoming concerts, the audition process, and tickets, visit us at ValleySymphony.org and on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.) and Montrose at Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
Hartland H. Clubb Jr. is the VSA board president.