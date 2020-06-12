A note from the chief

Hello, Montrose community.
I want to take this opportunity and thank all of our citizens. Our agency and our officers care about the direction American policing has taken in the last three weeks, and the direction we need to continue to go.
It is obvious to me our community has also taken notice. As of late, our agency has received numerous letters of support, food items, and other donations from our citizens.
These kind gestures are very meaningful to us, and I know we live in a great community. I just want all of you to know how much our agency appreciates all of you and how you keep us in your thoughts.
