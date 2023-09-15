Marta Taylor stood all of 5-feet-1 — but that didn’t stop her from loading up boxes of treats and other comfort items and hauling them to the post office in Montrose to be mailed to those serving overseas in the military.

For 17 years, Taylor was a driving force behind Operation Sweet Tooth, working at first with her husband and Sweet Tooth founder, Landon “Landy” Taylor, then continuing after his death in 2007.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

