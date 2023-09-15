Marta Taylor stood all of 5-feet-1 — but that didn’t stop her from loading up boxes of treats and other comfort items and hauling them to the post office in Montrose to be mailed to those serving overseas in the military.
For 17 years, Taylor was a driving force behind Operation Sweet Tooth, working at first with her husband and Sweet Tooth founder, Landon “Landy” Taylor, then continuing after his death in 2007.
Marta died Sept. 8 in hospice care at the age of 83.
“She’s going to be missed. I’ve been thinking about her all night long,” stepson Trenton Taylor said Monday, Sept. 11.
“She did wonderful things for Montrose; packed like 420 tons of food. She packed every box individually, 35 to 50 pounds, and did it for 16 years, and she wasn’t even a U.S. citizen until 2010,” said Terry Taylor of Olathe, another of Marta’s stepsons. “She’s been a wonderful family member and I know she’s been good for the community.”
Trenton estimated Marta and Landy sent 5 million pounds of comfort items and goodies to troops over the course of 17 years.
Marta Gryzik Taylor came to the U.S. from Poland at the age of 35. In Poland, she had been an Olympic gymnast and coach and also coached in the U.S., her stepsons said. She and Landy met in Florida before locating to Montrose in 1991. Here, they founded Operation Sweet Tooth in 2003.
Terry said it all started with some pizzas, which Landy took to the local National Guard unit as its members prepared to deploy. “From there, a sergeant from Montrose stayed in touch with my dad. All the guys wanted chocolate from (Russell) Stover’s. That’s how that got going,” Terry said.
“It wasn’t just candy. It was Bibles, socks, everything.” The goodies came to include candy from Jelly Belly Candy Co. and also locally produced jerky.
When Operation Sweet Tooth first launched, the Taylors used their own money to bear the costs of the goods and shipping. Soon, community stepped up to help, notably radio personality Jim Kerschner (since deceased), followed by others at KUBC, who hosted annual radio-based auctions of donated goods and services to fund the operation.
“She was very giving of her time,” said Bee Haddock, the Taylors' longtime friend and office manager for KUBC/KKXK in Montrose. “Operation Sweet Tooth, before Jim Kerschner got involved, Landy and Marta did it all out of their own pocket. She was feisty, a very loving person.”
Haddock recalled being amazed by what the Taylors had begun to support deployed troops. When Kerschner died in 2017, Haddock made a pledge: “I told him I would look after Marta for him.”
Marta continued looking after Montrose’s deployed troops. Although operations moved from the Taylors’ garage to another site, Marta, said Haddock, was still up at 2 in the morning, packing the boxes herself.
“That’s a big undertaking for one little lady for so many years, giving so much of her time to make sure those boxes went out every single week,” said Haddock. “She’ll be missed.”
Marta’s steadfast devotion to the task won her the highest recognition given to civilians when, in 2013, she received the Meritorious Service Medal in a ceremony at the Montrose National Guard Armory.
Marta not only believed in Montrose, but in America. Born in Krakow, Poland, Marta became a U.S. citizen in 2010. She studied quietly for the citizenship test, never letting on — and aced it with a 100% passing score, said Trenton. Montrose celebrated with her, treating her to a reception at the then-Red Barn restaurant (now Jimmer’s).
“Marta was the most amazing person,” recounted Amy Eifling of the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans in town. “Marta was just so dedicated. Marta was instrumental in getting it (Operation Sweet Tooth) going. She was passionate about what went in the boxes.”
In addition to treats, there were hygiene items and similar small — but impactful — things.
“Having been on the receiving end of those, it’s absolutely awesome,” said Sheldon Smith. Now the Montrose County Veteran Services officer, Smith was part of a Montrose contingent serving in Iraq about 20 years ago, which received an Operation Sweet Tooth shipment.
“It was great. She was a great person. It mean so much to the community to have a concrete way they could (help) the service members overseas. I thought it was a great organization, a great thing to do. I’m very glad to have been associated with it on both ends …” Smith said.
Marta had a special site where she packed up the boxes — and, said Eifling, she was particular. “She did it until she just couldn’t do it anymore. … She was amazing. She was a spitfire. It was such love that she had.”
Trenton remembered Marta for her singular zeal in making Operation Sweet Tooth a success, by mailing out “thousands and thousands of packages,” which she would load up and get to the post office herself.
“She did this for 17 years. I can’t say enough about her,” Trenton said. “She was a wonderful woman.”
