A timely donation for Sharing Ministries

Green beans were on the truck of food that came to Sharing Ministries April 6, courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy photo/Lori Armstrong)

As Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits revert to pre-pandemic levels and inflation pinches food budgets, local food bank Sharing Ministries received a timely donation Thursday.

That came in the form of a truckload of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Local church members arrived to unload several pallets of food at the ministry.



