A timely donation for Sharing Ministries

As Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits revert to pre-pandemic levels and inflation pinches food budgets, local food bank Sharing Ministries received a timely donation Thursday.
That came in the form of a truckload of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Local church members arrived to unload several pallets of food at the ministry.
The donated goods included 540 gallons of milk (2,160 gallons, total) and 68 cases of corn. The latter came just in time, as Sharing Ministries was reportedly down to its last 30 cans.
Also on board: 68 cases of green beans, 70 cases of applesauce; 80 cases of pears; 120 cases of peanut butter; 56 cases of macaroni; 24 cases of ribbon pasta; 40 cases of macaroni and cheese and 90 cases of pancake mix.
Sharing Ministries is located at 49 N. First St. in Montrose. Reach it at 970-240-8385. Food bank hours are Monday - Wednesday and then Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; TEFAP commodities are distributed Thursdays form 9 a.m. - 12 :30 p.m. and distributions for eligible seniors are on the first three Thursdays of the month from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Also: Western Colorado 211 is a free, confidential number people can call to be connected to information about services available in their communities, including those that address food insecurity. The website is wc211.org
