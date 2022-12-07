Good news from the U.S. Forest Service: If you’re in the market for a Christmas tree, you can help forest health and your wallet at the same time, by purchasing a permit to cut one on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
Permits may be purchased until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
Permits are $8 each (limit of five per family; resale not allowed) and can be purchased in person at any USFS District Ranger office, online at Recreation.gov (additional $2.50 service fee applies) or at designated vendors.
Under the Every Kid Outdoors program, fourth grade students can go online at https://everykidoutdoors.gov, fill out a form and bring it into a District Ranger office for a free tree-cutting permit, too. This pass can also be used at Recreation.gov, although the $2.50 service charge would also apply. It cannot be used with a vendor.
“It’s still very affordable,” said Kimberlee Phillips, GMUG public affairs officer. “It really helps forest health. It helps to thin densely populated stands.” Thinning the stands allows the remaining trees to grow larger and opens up terrain more for wildlife, among other benefits.
Cutting in areas of dense growth or in power line corridors is generally encouraged, but consult with a District Ranger office to be sure.
There are rules that must be followed, including not cutting trees in prohibited areas (carefully read the map that comes with the permit); only cutting trees no taller than 20 feet and 6 inches or smaller in diameter at the base of the tree (stump height should be no greater than 6 inches high). Cutting off the top of a tree (topping) is prohibited in all cases.
Tag your tree before leaving the cutting area. Make sure your permit is clearly visible on your harvested tree when hauling it away.
Of note:
· All GMUG National Forests travel plan management restrictions apply – obtain Motor Vehicle Use Maps at Forest Service offices.
· Christmas tree cutting is permitted only on National Forest System lands. Respect private property rights and watch for no trespassing signs – it is public responsibility to know where you are before cutting.
· Prohibited cutting areas include picnic areas, campgrounds, trailheads, along forest trails and/or downhill ski areas, scenic pullouts, within administrative sites, tree plantations, timber sales, wilderness areas, within and/or adjacent to cross country ski areas, other areas signed or mapped as “closed to cutting” or any other prohibited areas specific to each ranger district as designated on the permit map.
· Keep to designated routes that are open to vehicular traffic.
· Do not drive on designated and groomed snowmobile trails.
· Adhere to all tree species and size guidelines designated on the permit instructions.
· The permit must be attached to the tree in a visible location before transporting.
· Follow all Leave No Trace principles.
· For information on cutting a Christmas tree on the GMUG, visit Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests - Forest Products Permits (usda.gov) or call your local Forest Service office. In Montrose, Call the Ouray Ranger District at 970-240-5300; 2465 S. Townsend Ave. The office is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., except for on federal holidays.
• Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply in Clifton is a designated vendor for the tree permits. Call first to check availability: 970-523-7515. (The Montrose store is not a listed vendor.)