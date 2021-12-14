A welcome donation from a welcoming community

The Montrose County Democratic Party Community Outreach November campaign was honored to present generous donations of winter gear, a wide variety of children’s books (including bilingual selections), educational games and over $3,500 in cash on behalf of kindhearted, compassionate members of our community.
The Center for Mental Health was the beneficiary. This organization provides critical mental health services to our community members regardless of their insurance status or their ability to pay.
Marketing Manager Amber Henning, Grants Administrator Leigh Robertson, Community Based Services Manager Whitney Silva LCSW, and Montrose Case Manager Michelle Riggan, were all on hand to welcome the generosity of our Montrose community.
The Democratic Party extends a heartfelt “thank you” to each and every individual who made this loving campaign a profound success. The donors prove once again, that the spirit of support and commitment to help us all thrive, is alive and strong in our Western Colorado town and surrounding areas.
