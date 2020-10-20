Colorado Parks and Wildlife is providing options for hunters impacted by Tuesday's announcement from the U.S. Forest Service regarding closures in Boulder, Gilpin and Clear Creek counties. With the announcement of these new closures, hunters with tags in Game Management Units (GMUs) 29, 38 and 39 will be affected.
In response to that announcement, CPW is reaching out directly to hunters with second season rifle licenses in those units. CPW staff will lay out options for hunters and explain how to get a refund on their tag. That direct communication will come via email to the address the customer has entered on their account with CPW.
“We are working closely with the Forest Service and will continue to monitor the situation and prepare for potential impacts to other seasons,” said Kristin Cannon, CPW’s Northeast Deputy Region Manager. “These are unprecedented times and we ask that hunters do their part to observe emergency closures and other restrictions.”
The Canyon Lakes Ranger District, encompassing approximately 650,000 acres mostly in Larimer County, has already been closed due to the Cameron Peak Fire. It was announced Tuesday by the Forest Service that it is closing its Boulder and Clear Creek Ranger Districts given the extreme fire danger and the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires sparking up within the last week.
The Boulder Ranger District encompasses over one hundred thousand acres of the Front Range in western Boulder and northern Gilpin counties. The Clear Creek Ranger District manages approximately 200,000 acres in different counties (Clear Creek, Gilpin along with small portions of Jefferson) along the I-70 corridor.
Licenses in GMUs 6, 7, 9, 19 and 20 along with S1 and S40 have already been given refund options due to the Cameron Peak Fire.
Meanwhile, much of the rest of the western half state is under Stage II fire restrictions, but public lands are still open at this point. It is important that hunters are aware of any restrictions before going out into the field. Stage II fire restrictions mean that no campfires or warming fires are allowed. Violations of fire restrictions can lead to federal and local charges. Law enforcement agencies are taking a zero-tolerance policy and will be citing anyone who violates fire rules.
List of new licenses being offered for refunds:
Deer:
DM029O2R
DF029O2R
DM038O2R
DF038O2R
DM039O2R
DF039O2R
Elk:
EM029O2R
EF029O2R
EF020L3R
EF038O2R
EM039O2R
EF039O2R
