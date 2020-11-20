St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Delta will hold noon Advent concerts starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 12:10 - 12:55 p.m., continuing through Dec. 22.
The first concert features tenor Paul Rosin with pianist Sharon Clark, performing selections from sacred to traditional Christmas tunes.
Rosin grew up in Greeley and has performed in the Greeley Chorale, church choirs and one season in Opera Colorado. He sang the national anthem for the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Rapids. Rosin also sang for several official functions and gatherings with former Gov. Bill Owens’ office.
He is now pastor at All Saints Lutheran Church in Austin.
On Dec. 8, soprano singer Kathy Kolman and friends present; the Dec. 15 concert hosts “Harps in Motion” with Robin Freed and friends. The final concert, Dec. 22, is Rich Burdick on guitar.
The public is invited to attend, in masks, and maintaining a 6-feet distance from others. There will be temperature screening; hand sanitizer will be available.
The church is located at Fifth and Palmer streets in Delta. Info: 970-874-9832
The concerts can also be viewed on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86478075510 Meeting ID: 864 7807 5510 ; or one-tap mobile +13462487799,86478075510# US (Houston)
