Each summer, the National Park Service samples, analyzes, and determines the presence of toxic algae in Blue Mesa Reservoir. Testing will soon begin for this season.
Certain types of algae blooms can produce toxins called cyanotoxins, which can be harmful to humans and animals. The National Park Service conducts routine monitoring and will alert the public when toxins are found, but the toxicity of the blooms can vary from day to day and area to area, so caution is always advised. When algae are detected in tested waters, the NPS will announce any associated closures on the park website and social media.
The National Park Service has closed areas in the Iola Basin to full body contact in past years when toxic algae are present and will close areas this summer if toxic algae are found. Low levels of toxins have been found in the other basins of the reservoir as well. Please exercise caution at all times.
If areas are closed this summer, visitors are to use caution and avoid unnecessary exposure to reservoir water if fishing, boating, or recreating. Please follow the recommendations:
• Avoid areas with suspected algal mats.
• Do not let dogs or other animals enter or drink water from any portion of the Iola Basin. The park recommends that dogs not swim in or drink reservoir waters.
• Contact medical care (doctor or veterinarian) if, after exposure to the water, individuals, or pets exhibit nausea, vomiting, digestive distress, breathing problems, seizure, or unexplained illness.
Toxic algae, also known as blue-green algae, is common and natural to our waters and found throughout Colorado and the region. The algae can multiply rapidly to form blooms and scums, particularly in areas of shallow, warm water. Toxic algae can resemble thick pea soup or spilled paint.
Boating and fishing remain open throughout Blue Mesa. Clean harvested fish in treated potable water. As always, remember to clean, drain, and dry all boats and fishing gear.
