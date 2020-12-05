St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Delta will hold a jewelry and craft sale on behalf of its African Team Ministry. The craft sale is from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday and returns next week from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dec. 12 and noon – 1 p.m. Dec. 13, at 145 W. Fifth St., Delta.

Jewelry, along with carvings of African wildlife, wood and stone dishes, scarves and more, will be for sale.

Social distancing and masks are required and the number of shoppers admitted at a time will be limited. Disposable gloves will be used.

Attendees can also shop using the website africanteamministries.org.

St.Luke’s also continues to host noon Advent concerts.

The Dec. 15 concert features Harps in Motion, an ensemble that began in 2014 and now performs at chapels, hospitals, nursing homes and for private parties. The group, led by Robin Freed of Montrose, will be performing Christmas carols. More information about Harps in Motion is available at 970-275-8996.

St. Luke’s final Advent concert, at noon Dec. 22, features guitarist Rich Burdick.

The public may attend in person wearing masks. There will be temperature screenings, sanitizer for hands, and people must maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

The concerts can also be viewed on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86478075510 Meeting ID: 864 7807 5510 ; or one-tap mobile +13462487799, 86478075510# US (Houston)

