After 8 years of boosting nonprofits, Green Cupboard to close

Eight years ago, a benefactor’s generosity created an extra funding stream for nonprofits, while giving Montrose shoppers access to reasonably priced fine jewelry. The Green Cupboard opened, first benefiting different nonprofits, then Sharing Ministries Food Bank and, finally The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center.
Now, with many thousands of dollars contributed, the Green Cupboard is closing its doors March 25.
The store’s underwriter has begun considering direct donations to worthy causes, instead of paying for jewelry and overhead costs; further, the current economy has led to fewer people spending money on items such as jewelry, gem buyer Cathy Ullman said Feb. 18.
“It’s been a labor of love,” said Ullman, as she patiently brought out pieces of red citrine for closer inspection.
She receives a check every month to purchase jewelry, then labels and prices each piece by hand. Most pieces are purchased individually, not in lots, and, with the exception of some vintage pieces, the jewelry is new. It is sold below retail rates.
Volunteers and a manger, who is the only paid staffer, operate the store, which first opened at Cowboy Corner under the auspices of Sharing Ministries, but moved about seven years ago to its present location on Main Street. The Green Cupboard shifted in 2021 from giving all proceeds to Sharing Ministries, to giving the proceeds to The Dolphin House.
“Our volunteers are heartbroken too. It’s just a fun, pretty place to work. It makes people happy. (Closure) is very sad,” Ullman said.
She uses her background in gemology to find and obtain what the Green Cupboard sells — and unusual stones catch her eye.
Store manager Vanessa Tuttle also feels the pull.
“I just love the store. I have always just loved rocks. I’m just fascinated with the stones and to me, they all have stories,” she said.
Tuttle also pointed to the economy, saying it is in “a recession no one wants to call a recession.”
The Dolphin House is a kid-friendly environment where abused children in the 7th Judicial District can receive services and undergo forensic interviews and medical exams. The advocacy center did not bank on receiving a specific amount from Green Cupboard proceeds, but welcomed all of the donations over the years.
“When they reached out to see if we would be open to it, of course we were floored. It’s such a generous offer,” Dolphin House Executive Director Michelle Gottlieb said Monday, Feb. 20.
The center benefited not just from money, but by additional awareness of its services — “absolutely invaluable,” Gottlieb said, praising Tuttle.
“That was just so absolutely, incredibly helpful, as far as getting awareness out about The Dolphin House.”
At The Dolphin House’s annual barn dance fundraiser last year, Ullman (who is also a board member) was able to hand off a check for $30,000 from Green Cupboard sales.
That kind of donation helps The Dolphin House meet its overhead and related expenses, especially since grant and foundation funding is often limited to specific programs and services. “That was extremely beneficial to us,” Gottlieb said.
Ullman and Tuttle hope to deliver another substantial check to The Dolphin House after the Green Cupboard closes up.
The closure doesn’t leave the Dolphin House short, Ullman said, although of course donations of money and volunteer time are always welcome.
“We were very careful in our budgeting and never put ourselves in a position where we became dependent on those donations,” Gottlieb said. “We will continue to work really hard at our fundraisers and getting donations from other foundations, organizations and community members. We’ll be fine.”
Gottlieb has done her share of shopping at Green Cupboard and says she will miss the little shop.
“The unique quality of the jewelry they brought in, that’s hard to replace in our community. I’m very sad, but I’m also grateful for how we have benefited. I’m also really excited for Vanessa, because it’s a good opportunity for her to retire and spend time with her family,” she said.
“We are so appreciative to the (underwriters) for allowing the opportunity for the Green Cupboard to exist to begin with. We’re just so grateful. We love them and will miss them like crazy, but we’re very much excited for the future of all of them.”
Tuttle said she does have new horizons in store, including more travel.
“I’ve loved every minute of it (work),” she said, adding that being able to help nonprofits has been phenomenal.
“We’ve been very pleased with the response of the community.”
The Green Cupboard is located at 443 E. Main St., Montrose. It closes March 25 and will be fully removed from the location March 31. All jewelry is 30% off. Fixtures are also for sale and are priced individually.
More information about The Dolphin House, including its upcoming virtual 5K fundraiser, can be found at Montrose-child-advocacy.org.