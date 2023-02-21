After 8 years of boosting nonprofits, Green Cupboard to close

The Green Cupboard on Main Street will close at the end of March, after about eight years of raising money for, first, Sharing Ministries, and most recently, The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Eight years ago, a benefactor’s generosity created an extra funding stream for nonprofits, while giving Montrose shoppers access to reasonably priced fine jewelry. The Green Cupboard opened, first benefiting different nonprofits, then Sharing Ministries Food Bank and, finally The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center.

Now, with many thousands of dollars contributed, the Green Cupboard is closing its doors March 25.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

