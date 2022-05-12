The Elk Creek Visitor Center reopens at 8 a.m. Monday, May 16.
Major renovations to this historic building began in fall of 2020. A complete rehabilitation of the interior spaces now provides greater accessibility, installation of an elevator, restroom remodeling, and upgrades to the landscaping and parking areas.
Summer hours are 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch) seven days a week.
Visitors will be able to purchase passes to national parks, pay for Elk Creek campsites, and get two-day, two-week, and annual boat permits for Blue Mesa. Other Curecanti campsites are self-serve or reservable on www.recreation.gov.
The Western National Parks Association store will be open for operations in June 2022. Books, memorabilia, convenience items such as food and gear, and maps will be available for purchase once the store opens. Purchases at WNPA locations supports parks across the West. The WNPA offers an online store available at any time, from any place www.wnpa.org.
The visitor center was designed in 1965 by well-known architect Cecil Doty. He was responsible for the consistency of design that is the National Park Service Modern style.
In the 1960s, the National Park Service championed an effort title “Mission 66” that created infrastructure improvements and visitor centers in the modern architectural style throughout the nation. Elk Creek Visitor Center is an important part of the rich cultural history of the National Park Service.
