The Colorado Department of Agriculture has opened up the application period for a new grant that aims to support access to mental and behavioral health services in rural communities.
The department received an appropriation of $200,000 during the 2022 legislative session to support mental health services for farmers, ranchers, agricultural workers, and their communities.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 32% of Coloradans reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder in 2021. Additionally, rural youth in Colorado are twice as likely to die by suicide, according to Colorado Rural Health.
Rural communities often feel the impacts of mental health even more acutely than urban and suburban communities because resources are more limited in those areas.
CDA’s grant objectives are to increase awareness of mental and behavioral health services and resources in Colorado, provide or help facilitate mental and behavioral health services, and continue the efforts to de-stigmatize mental health.
CDA is looking to Colorado’s community of mental and behavioral health providers to think creatively about ways to reach rural communities and expand information about and access to services.
Grant requests should be between $25,000-$100,000 and should include a plan for how to fully expend the grant funding by the end of the state’s fiscal year, on June 30, 2023.
The grant application period will be open until Nov. 7, and applications should be submitted online. Email kristen.boysen@state.co.us for the link. Submitted applications will be reviewed by a panel and approved by the Agricultural Commission.
This opportunity is the second mental health services grant offered by CDA. Since 2021, CDA has managed a $500,000 grant program funded by USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
