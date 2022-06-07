Staff Report
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says he will hold accountable those who intimidate voters, election workers and election officials.
His office on Monday issued advisories concerning intimidation and penalties and also reminded everyone that state law bars anyone from openly carrying a firearm near voting locations.
Weiser is releasing these advisories as primary ballots are sent out through the mail this week.
“Coloradans have the right to a free and fair election,” said Weiser. “Whether someone chooses to vote via mail, at a ballot drop box, or in person at a polling center, they and those who are ensuring the security of those votes should feel safe to participate in our democratic process. My office will hold accountable anyone who should attempt to interfere.”
Under Colorado law, voter intimidation occurs when someone interferes, impedes, or prevents another from voting, or pressures a person to vote for or against a candidate or ballot initiative.
Voter intimidation is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, up to one year imprisonment, or both. It is also illegal to interfere with an election official while performing their duties. The crime of interfering with an election official is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $750, up to 120 days imprisonment, or both.
Highlights from the attorney general’s advisories include:
• It is unlawful for any person to openly carry a firearm: (1) at a polling location; (2) within 100 feet of a ballot drop-box; (3) or in any building in which a polling location is located. This prohibition is in effect on the day of any election and during any time when voting is permitted. Certain exceptions are provided for persons on their private property, uniformed security guards, and peace officers. The prohibition does not apply to concealed carry firearms.
• Doxxing election workers is illegal. It is illegal to knowingly place on the Internet an election official’s or worker’s, or their immediate family members’, personal information if doing so poses an imminent and serious threat to the official’s or worker’s safety, or that of their immediate family members, and the person in violation is aware or should be aware of such threat.
• Not just anyone can claim to be a poll watcher. In Colorado, for a person to be a poll watcher, they generally must have been selected by a political party, unaffiliated or write-in candidate, or registered issue committee; have their name certified to the county clerk and recorder on an official list; and present their certificate to the election judges at the time they enter the polling center and are sworn in by the judges.
• Poll watchers are subject to the same laws prohibiting voter intimidation as all other persons are. No person, including election officials, other voters, poll watchers, law enforcement officers, or other government officials may intimidate a voter. Poll watchers must also follow other rules and laws governing how to watch poll center activities.
Any person who witnesses or is a target of voter intimidation or election worker intimidation should contact their local law enforcement agency or county clerk and recorder for immediate assistance, or the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 720-508-6000. In an emergency, people should call 911.
From the Secretary of State:
County clerks are now mailing out ballots for the June 28 primary election. Eligible active voters who do not receive a ballot should contact the county clerk at 970-249-3362, ext. 3.
• Registered Republicans, Democrats and Unaffiliated voters who selected a party preference will be mailed one ballot packet for their party’s primary.
• Unaffiliated voters who did not select a party preference will receive two ballots, the Democratic and Republican ballots, but they may only vote and return one. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither will count.
• Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through June 20 to receive a ballot in the mail. After June 20, Coloradans can register and vote in-person up to 7p.m. on Election Day.
• This year all Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.
• Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot must do so by June 20 to ensure it is received by their county election official by June 28.
• In-person, early voting will be available state-wide starting June 20.
• This year over 400 drop boxes and over 130 voting centers will be available for voters by June 20. Some locations will open prior to June 20 and voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov
• Eligible voters can visit a voting center in person to register to vote, update their registration, and vote until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
• In person voting on Election Day will still be available from 7 a.m. – 7p.m.
• Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on June 28th.
Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:
• Register to vote or update their voter registration
• Find their local county clerk
• Find their closest drop box or voting center.
• Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax
• Find accurate election information
Information from press releases issued by the AG’s office and the Secretary of State’s office.