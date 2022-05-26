Special to the Montrose Daily Press
State and public agencies are reminding the public to help reduce wildfire risk, particularly as the summer season kicks off with Memorial Day weekend.
To reduce wildfire risk, consider the following:
• Practicing proper vehicle maintenance; ensuring that tow chains are secured and a vehicle has no dragging parts, check tire pressure and properly maintaining your brakes. Even chains dragging along the ground, such as those on ATVs, can spark fires.
• When target shooting, where allowed, taking a few simple precautions can prevent devastating results: place your target on dirt or gravel, switch to paper targets, avoid incendiary targets and exploding ammunition, bring a shovel and fire extinguisher, and report any fires by calling 911.
• Fireworks are never permitted on public lands.
• If you are camping and build a fire outside a designated fire ring where allowed, make sure you clear the area of debris including grasses and small vegetation. Clear your fire site perimeter approximately 10 feet in diameter and use rocks or a fire pan to contain your fire. Always keep a shovel and water nearby to extinguish the fire.
• Never leave a fire unattended and make sure that you completely put out your campfire before leaving your campsite. Practice the drown, stir, feel method when extinguishing your campfire. Use water or dirt to douse the fire, stir the ashes and if necessary, continue to add water or dirt until the fire is smothered.
• When smoking, always dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.
• Avoid driving and parking in tall grasses. Exhaust particles and hot exhaust pipes can start grass fires. Park your vehicles/trailers and off-highway vehicles away from dry grass or brush. Off road travel is never allowed in national parks.
Even an accidental fire start can result in the individual being held responsible including fines and/or jail time. Visit One Less Spark (www.readyforwildfire.org/Prevent-Wildfire/) for more great tips on how to prevent wildfire and be prepared for fire season. To learn more about campfire safety, visit www.smokeybear.com.
These tips are provided by the Bureau of Land Management; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control; National Park Service Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area; West Region Wildfire Council and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
Info links:
West Region Wildfire Council, www.cowildfire.org/
NPS, Black Canyon, www.nps.gov/blca/index.htm
Curecanti National Recreation Area, www.nps.gov/cure/index.htm
Regulations for the GMUG, www.fs.usda.gov/gmug