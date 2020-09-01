State and federal land agencies are urging people to recreate responsibly, in response to Gov. Jared Polis’ proclamation of Aug. 31 — Sept. 7 as “Colorado Recreates Responsibly Week.”
Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Colorado Tourism Office are working alongside the National Park Service and other land managers and recreation organizations throughout Colorado to encourage conservation and an outdoor ethic as a vital part of outdoor recreation.
While the outdoor recreation industry has long been an economic driver for Colorado, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has led to record visitation and needs for maintenance on public lands nationwide, often from new visitors to these outdoor spaces.
Colorado has been no exception to this recent boom in visitation. As the appetite for outdoor opportunities continues to grow in the state, it’s imperative that all of us using the outdoors for better mental and physical health also consider the health of our natural resources.
“Living life outside is such an integral part of being a Coloradan, and why so many people come to visit our amazing state,” said Polis.
“Our ability to provide unparalleled outdoor recreation opportunities is a big part of a strong economy both statewide and in our local communities. We saw strong increases in safer, outdoor recreational activity during COVID-19 because our vast and great outdoors provides majestic, accessible space for all of us to improve our mental and physical health when things get tough.
“It’s important as we get outside to have a plan before we go, be aware of our impact on our trails and camping areas, honor fire restrictions, pick up all of our waste, respect wildlife and be kind to others and inclusive to all who visit our great Colorado outdoors.”
He added: “Colorado Recreates Responsibly Week is a way to bring together our state, federal, local and tribal land managers and Coloradans across our state to highlight a unified message on how we can all do our part to care for Colorado and recreate responsibly.”
The #CareForColorado campaign aims to educate Coloradans and visitors to balance outdoor recreation with mindful conservation to preserve Colorado’s landscapes and outdoor heritage throughout the week leading to the Labor Day holiday. The campaign shares a specific principle each day of the week to ensure that those who are newer to outdoor recreation in the state — or those trying new activities and discovering new locations who may need a reminder — to follow Care for Colorado principles:
Day 1 — Know Before You Go
Day 2 — Stay to Trails
Day 3 — Trash Your Trash
Day 4 — Leave What You Find
Day 5 — Be Careful with Fire
Day 6 — Respect Wildlife
Day 7 — Be Kind to Other Visitors
“Public lands across the country provide endless opportunities for recreational activities for everyone from the casual sightseer to the experienced adventurer,” said Nathan Souder, superintendent of Colorado National Monument. “With your help, we can enjoy these special places while preserving them for future generations to enjoy.“
Information from press release.
