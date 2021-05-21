Eastbound I-70 was closed as of 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, due to a a crash involving a car and a semi at the 107 mile marker.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto US Highway 6 at the 105 (New Castle exit) and will re-enter at the 109, Canyon Creek exit, according to information from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Westbound traffic was open, but slow-moving as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.
At last report, two medical helicopters were on scene to evacuate the injured. The accident occurred around 9 a.m.
Closure of Eastbound I-70 is anticipated to last several hours. Diverted travelers on US Highway 6, eastbound are asked to drive careful and not stop along the highway to view the accident clean-up operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.