Eastbound I-70 was closed as of 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, due to a a crash involving a car and a semi at the 107 mile marker.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto US Highway 6 at the 105 (New Castle exit) and will re-enter at the 109, Canyon Creek exit, according to information from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

Westbound traffic was open, but slow-moving as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

At last report, two medical helicopters were on scene to evacuate the injured. The accident occurred around 9 a.m.

Closure of Eastbound I-70 is anticipated to last several hours. Diverted travelers on US Highway 6, eastbound are asked to drive careful and not stop along the highway to view the accident clean-up operations.

Tags

Load comments