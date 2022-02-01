Additional bus service is coming to Montrose this month.
To celebrate the new route, All Points Transit is offering free rides the whole week of February 7 – 11 on the public bus routes in Montrose and Olathe.
All Points Transit’s Main Street Shuttle or “Blue Route” will extend down Hillcrest and begin serving the Pavilion area on Monday, Feb. 7. The route begins at the West Main trailhead on West Main Street at the top of the hour. Until this extension, the bus route ended with a stop at the Rose Bowl, turning around at Hillcrest / 6600 Road.
The hourly extension along Hillcrest will include stops on the west side at South 11th Street and at Avon as the bus travels south to the Pavilion. On the way back north, bus stops are located at Stratford, Birch Street (Black Canyon Golf Course) and at Par Place on the east side of the road.
The route runs on a one-hour circuit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The route meets up with the Townsend Express (“Orange Route”) at the bus shelter on South Second Street two times each hour allowing opportunity for passengers to transfer between routes. The Townsend Express runs from the Justice Center on North Grand Avenue down to Target on South Townsend Avenue. The Townsend Express buses arrive every 30 minutes, with more than 20 stops on the route.
All buses are Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible with a ramp or a lift. When scheduled a few hours in advance, the bus will even travel off route up to three-fourths of a mile for anyone who cannot reach the closest bus stop.
In addition, there are high traffic “flex stops” marked on the map that are easily served by the routes, including Montrose Regional Health, River Valley Family Health Center, the Center for Mental Health, the Montrose Community Recreation Center, Sunshine Peak Apartments and Marine Road.
The fare for a single ride for an adult is $1.50 or 75 cents for adults 60-plus, persons with disabilities, youth, students and veterans. Exact change on the bus is required. Affordable day passes and one-month, three-month or six-month pass options are available. Passes can be requested online at www.allpointstransit.org; by calling 970-249-0128 or by visiting All Points Transit in person at 175 Merchant Drive in Montrose.
All Points Transit is a non-profit organization serving communities throughout the western slope with public transit services. Door-to-door assisted transportation and medical shuttle services are also available. Call 970-249-0128 for more information.