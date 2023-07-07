All Points Transit launches Montrose-Olathe-Delta Express July 10

All Points Transit confirms it will launch a new bus route connecting Montrose, Olathe and Delta, starting Monday, July 10.
To celebrate, All Points will offer free fares on the new Montrose-Olathe-Delta (MOD) Express from Monday through the end of August, as well as for the Montrose public bus, in conjunction with the state’s Zero Fare for Better Air campaign.
The new service will run hourly between the communities between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Bus stops on the new MOD route include a stop at the downtown Transfer Station in Montrose as well as two stops in the town of Olathe. The route will also serve the Technical College of the Rockies.
Delta will have four stops, including the Housing Authority on Bluff Street, downtown at Fifth and Meeker, a stop on Circle Drive (serving the new River Valley Family Health Center and Walmart) and a stop at Delta Health. The full map can be found at www.allpointstransit.org .
All Points Transit will begin charging fares on Sept. 1. The expected fares are $4 each way for adults and $2 each way for youth, students, veterans, older adults and persons with disabilities. Punch passes and monthly pass options will be available.
The MOD Express was one of two new intended routes. A second one, planned for connecting Montrose with Ridgway and Ouray, is on hold indefinitely, while All Points waits for the contract needed to access the grant money for that operation.
All Points Transit is non-profit organization providing public transit service and assisted transportation for older adults and persons with disabilities. Visit www.allpointstransit.org or call 970-249-0128 for more information.
Information from news release and June 20 Montrose Daily Press.
