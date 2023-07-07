All Points Transit launches Montrose-Olathe-Delta Express July 10

All Points Transit's new Montrose-Olathe-Delta Express begins July 10 and offers free fares through Aug. 31. (Courtesy photo)

All Points Transit confirms it will launch a new bus route connecting Montrose, Olathe and Delta, starting Monday, July 10.

To celebrate, All Points will offer free fares on the new Montrose-Olathe-Delta (MOD) Express from Monday through the end of August, as well as for the Montrose public bus, in conjunction with the state’s Zero Fare for Better Air campaign.



