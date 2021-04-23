All Points Transit’s public bus fares set to resume

All Points Transit is set to resume charging fares for its public bus route May 3. Fares will be charged for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although fares will again be charged, it does not change pandemic restrictions that apply aboard the bus. All Points Transit falls under the Transportation Security Administration’s federal mask mandate, so passengers and drivers will still be required to wear face masks while on board.
Despite having suspended fares and the public route in March 2020, APT’s vehicles never stopped running during the shutdown.
Passengers with essential travel needs were able to schedule their rides on the door-to-door dial a ride program.
All Points Transit is now running three routes.
The “Townsend Express” travels between the Justice Center and Target, with buses running every 30 minutes.
The “Main Street Shuttle” runs from the West Main Trailhead to Hillcrest Drive along Main Street on an hourly circuit and provides two transfer opportunities with the Townsend Express.
The “Olathe Green Tree Shuttle” makes 7 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. runs between Montrose and Olathe.
All Points Transit’s public buses currently run Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Information about schedules, routes and fares can be found at www.allpointstransit.org.
The buses meet to transfer passengers on South Second Street between Cascade and Uncompahgre avenues. The bus stop recently moved to the south side of South Second Street to make way for the police department construction that has begun on the other side of the road. A shelter will be constructed at the new South Second Street stop this summer, in partnership with the City of Montrose and funded
by the Next 50 Initiative.
Passengers can begin purchasing their one- month, three-month or six-month bus passes now. The passes will begin on May 3. A one-month bus pass in Montrose is $30 for an adult and is discounted to $15 for older adults 60+, persons with disabilities, youth, students and veterans. Passengers can call in orders to 970-249-0128 or stop by All Points Transit’s new office location at 175 Merchant Drive in Montrose. All Points Transit now accepts cash and debit or credit cards for bus pass purchases. Passengers can also pay for one ride at a time or purchase a day pass on the bus (cash only, exact change required). For more information on routes and services call 970-249-0128.
