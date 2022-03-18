Amache Historical Site in Colorado becomes newest national park

Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Colorado is home to the newest national park.
On March 19, President Joe Biden signed the Amache National Historic Site Act, designating the Amache site in Granada, Colorado, as part of the National Park System.
This designation, the first in the National Park System during this Administration, will permanently protect the site for future generations and will help tell the history of Japanese American incarceration during World War II.
“As a nation, we must face the wrongs of our past in order to build a more just and equitable future,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
“I applaud President Biden and the bipartisan action in Congress that has ensured this important and painful chapter in our nation’s story is preserved and honored for the generations to come. After visiting Amache and meeting with survivors and descendants, I was moved by their resilience and the way in which Colorado communities came together during and after the injustice to support Japanese Americans. May we all be inspired to do the same today for all our fellow citizens.”
Amache, also known as the Granada Relocation Center, was one of 10 incarceration sites established by the War Relocation Authority during World War II to detain Japanese Americans forcibly removed from the West Coast of the United States under the terms of Executive Order 9066. More than 10,000 people were incarcerated at Amache from 1942-1945, which housed 7,310 at its peak, two-thirds of whom were United States citizens.
Today, the Amache site consists of a historic cemetery, a monument, concrete building foundations, and several reconstructed and rehabilitated structures from the camp-era. Amache was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on May 18, 1994 and designated a National Historic Landmark on Feb.10, 2006.
Amache is open to the public and currently managed by the Amache Preservation Society and owned by the Town of Granada. Currently, Granada High School students from the Amache Preservation Society provide tours of the site and nearby museum. The National Park Service will continue to work closely with the many stakeholders dedicated to the preservation of Amache to continue those services, and to care for the history and memories of those who were once incarcerated at this site.
To formally establish the park, the National Park Service will work with the Town of Granada to acquire the lands intended in the law, a process is likely to take more than a year.