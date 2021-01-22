Steve Anderson of Olathe has been reappointed to the Colorado Water Conservation Board to serve as a Republican representative of the Gunnison-Uncompahgre drainage basin.
His new term expires in 2024.
Anderson is the manager of the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, headquartered in Montrose.
Also reappointed to the board was Curran Trick of Cowdery, representing the North Platte drainage basin. The governor further appointed to the board Robert Sakata of Brighton, to serve as a representative of the South Platte drainage basin.
The Colorado Water Conservation Board was created in 1937 to aid in the protection and development of the waters of the state. The agency is responsible for water project planning and finance, stream and lake protection, flood hazard identification and mitigation, weather modification, river restoration, water conservation and drought planning, water information, and water supply protection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.